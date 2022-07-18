Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEGA. StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $142.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

