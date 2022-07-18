Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Up 1.3 %

TWKS stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.