Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Angion Biomedica Trading Down 1.9 %

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,721,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,606.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angion Biomedica

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Featured Stories

