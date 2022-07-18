Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,011 EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.34% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $15.62 on Monday. EuroDry Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.10). EuroDry had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

About EuroDry

(Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.