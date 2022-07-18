Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after acquiring an additional 324,177 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $55.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

