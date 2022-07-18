CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $156.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.54.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

