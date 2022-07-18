CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 10,331 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.59 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

