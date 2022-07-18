Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 68,992 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,992 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.