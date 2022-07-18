Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

MCHP stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.