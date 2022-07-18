Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 809,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 373,176 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,885,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

