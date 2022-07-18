Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of American Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,047,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.94 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.65 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.