Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 363 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $171.61 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.