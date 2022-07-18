Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

RSG stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

