Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.