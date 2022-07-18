Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

