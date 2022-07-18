CKW Financial Group Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.06. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

