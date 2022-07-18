Keybank National Association OH Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after buying an additional 576,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after buying an additional 263,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,078.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.22. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.