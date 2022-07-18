Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,399 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 784,674 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 5.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NYSE KKR opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

