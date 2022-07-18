Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

