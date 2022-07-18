Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 779.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,189 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.