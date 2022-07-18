Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 94,442 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,469. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.