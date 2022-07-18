Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.28 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.