Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 30,479 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $148.67 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.01.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

