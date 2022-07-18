Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in HubSpot by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after buying an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $273.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -199.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,874 shares of company stock worth $5,221,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.