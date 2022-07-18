Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $109.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

