Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 13,705 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 5.4 %

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFG opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

