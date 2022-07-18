Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,763 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,889,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 3.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $176.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.51 and a 200-day moving average of $209.02.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.