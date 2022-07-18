Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,763 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,889,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Trading Up 3.1 %
ADSK stock opened at $176.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.51 and a 200-day moving average of $209.02.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
