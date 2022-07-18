The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1,316.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

Shares of COO stock opened at $293.51 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

