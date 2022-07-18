Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.7 %

SCHW stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

