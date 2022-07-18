Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 658.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Applied Materials stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

