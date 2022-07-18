Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,763 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

