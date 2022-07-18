Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in F5 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV stock opened at $148.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average is $189.29.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

