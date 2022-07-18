Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.41 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

