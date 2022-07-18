Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 68,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

Several research firms have commented on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

