Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $95.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

