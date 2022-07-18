Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 366,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RWK opened at $79.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

