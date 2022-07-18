Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

