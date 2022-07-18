Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

IDU stock opened at $85.21 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

