Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 804 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

