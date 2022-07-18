Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

