Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VUG opened at $231.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

