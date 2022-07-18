Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average is $152.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

