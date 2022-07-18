Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases 647 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after buying an additional 1,276,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

RDVY stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

