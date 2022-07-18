Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 104 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE GS opened at $293.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

