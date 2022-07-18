SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 399,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $58.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

