Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,714,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IWY opened at $129.73 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.34.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

