NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $104.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.