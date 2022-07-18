Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $167.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $153.08 and a 1 year high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

