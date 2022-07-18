International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $139.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.