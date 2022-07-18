Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 195,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $90.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

